National Vision (EYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. National Vision has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in National Vision by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Vision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in National Vision by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

