Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Trading 8% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) traded up 8% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. 2,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 142,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63.

About Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

