Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.50

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 3276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVTS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

