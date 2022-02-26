Needham & Company LLC Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $124.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

