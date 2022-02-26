Needham & Company LLC Lowers Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target to $8.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 258.74% from the stock’s current price.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. cut their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kaltura by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaltura (Get Rating)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.