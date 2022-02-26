Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NYSE:NNI opened at $81.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Nelnet by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Nelnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.