NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,698,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,003,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,074,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 831.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 680,199 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 517,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.