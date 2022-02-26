NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Trading Down 12.1% on Insider Selling

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $72.56 and last traded at $73.90. Approximately 23,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,904,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

Specifically, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,881,776. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after buying an additional 407,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

