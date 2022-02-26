NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $99.72 on Thursday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.