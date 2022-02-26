NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

