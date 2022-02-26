NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NTWK opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
