New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Gold by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 729,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in New Gold by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 928,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in New Gold by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 133,840 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,185,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New Gold by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 369,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
