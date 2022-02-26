Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXST. Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $178.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.68 and its 200-day moving average is $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $131.27 and a 52 week high of $185.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

