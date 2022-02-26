NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Trading Down 4.6%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 1,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.
About NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXTDC (NXDCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.