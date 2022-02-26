NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Trading Down 4.6%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 1,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

About NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

