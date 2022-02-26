NFT Alley Trading Down 19.3% This Week (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $17,579.35 and approximately $50,181.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00045908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.98 or 0.06997118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.94 or 0.99866354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

