Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after buying an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 1,458.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 178,817 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 47.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 148.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 239,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

