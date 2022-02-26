Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) received a C$16.00 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

Shares of TSE NSR opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.00. The company has a market cap of C$506.41 million and a P/E ratio of 37.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

