Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT Lowered to $8.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 81,267 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

