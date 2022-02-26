Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Increased to 69.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 68.00 to 69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.55.

NHYDY stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

