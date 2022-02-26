Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.91

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.91 and traded as high as $37.19. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 9,131 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $308.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

