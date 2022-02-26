Northland Securities Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $40.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

DraftKings stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,695. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 581,527 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

