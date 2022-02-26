Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

