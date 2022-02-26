Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $265.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax traded as low as $65.45 and last traded at $72.07, with a volume of 19222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.49.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.43.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,353. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $168.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.