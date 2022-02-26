NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

