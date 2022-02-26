Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $579.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will report $579.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $576.30 million and the highest is $582.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $677.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.45. 840,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,058. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

