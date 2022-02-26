Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.66 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.45. 840,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,058. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

