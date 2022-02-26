Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.01

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 4109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

