Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.52

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 5529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

