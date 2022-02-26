Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.52

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 5529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.