Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 94,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.
Oceanic Wind Energy Company Profile (CVE:NKW)
