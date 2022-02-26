Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ocugen worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,662 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

