Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Purchases $48,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 18th, Summer Road Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00.
  • On Thursday, January 27th, Summer Road Llc acquired 1,477 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $7,680.40.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Summer Road Llc acquired 44,400 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00.
  • On Thursday, January 20th, Summer Road Llc bought 17,948 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $102,303.60.
  • On Tuesday, January 18th, Summer Road Llc bought 6,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,842.00.
  • On Thursday, January 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc bought 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $93,300.00.
  • On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,315.00.
  • On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc bought 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $422.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $184,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 277,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.