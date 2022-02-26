Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Purchases $48,000.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Summer Road Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Summer Road Llc acquired 1,477 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $7,680.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Summer Road Llc acquired 44,400 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Summer Road Llc bought 17,948 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $102,303.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Summer Road Llc bought 6,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,842.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc bought 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $93,300.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,315.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc bought 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $422.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $184,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 277,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

