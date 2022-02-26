OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 201.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.08.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $208.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.97, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

