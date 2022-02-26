Olin Co. (OLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 11th

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Olin has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Olin to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Olin has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 26,052 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

