OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. OLO has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. OLO’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $629,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,475 shares of company stock worth $3,036,299.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 252,493 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 188,096 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

