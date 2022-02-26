OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. OLO has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. OLO’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $629,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,475 shares of company stock worth $3,036,299.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 252,493 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 188,096 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.