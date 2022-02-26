ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.00

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 17045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Williams Financial Group raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96.
About ON (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
