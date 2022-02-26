ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.17.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.