Onooks (OOKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.00

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Onooks has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.04 or 0.07098580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,969.89 or 0.99577769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00048594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.