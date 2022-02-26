Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPRO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of LPRO opened at $19.72 on Friday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Open Lending by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,068,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 64.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 126,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3,768.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 577,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 60.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 272,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

