Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Open Text stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$55.43. The company had a trading volume of 710,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,380. Open Text has a 1-year low of C$52.56 and a 1-year high of C$69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.18. The stock has a market cap of C$15.03 billion and a PE ratio of 24.13.

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total value of C$1,856,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,230 shares in the company, valued at C$1,313,508.59.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

