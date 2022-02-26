OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.14 ($0.12), with a volume of 266260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78.
About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)
