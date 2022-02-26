OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.14 ($0.12), with a volume of 266260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

