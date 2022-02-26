Oppenheimer Downgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 53,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 116,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 399,702 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

