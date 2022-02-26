Oppenheimer Downgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.78.
Homology Medicines stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.
About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
