Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.39.

NYSE TDOC opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.92. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $231.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

