Oppenheimer Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $432.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $425.00 to $432.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.40 EPS.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $431.19.

NYSE:DE opened at $346.98 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

