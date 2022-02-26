Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.21

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.21 and traded as high as $12.20. Optibase shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 238 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Optibase from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $63.64 million and a PE ratio of -30.50.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. Optibase had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%.

About Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

