OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OPHC stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.05. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.27.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
