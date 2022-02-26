Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $264,802.59 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $264,802.59 and $10.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,137.45 or 0.99960544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00076591 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00238942 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00147649 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.00289300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003885 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

