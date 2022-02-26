O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.350-$32.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $30.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.20 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.56 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $699.72.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $17.55 on Friday, hitting $654.71. 404,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,333. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $668.18 and its 200 day moving average is $640.70. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $446.19 and a 52-week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,361,000 after purchasing an additional 106,678 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,947,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 825.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $6,967,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

