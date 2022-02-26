Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.56

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.56 and last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 2756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,905 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 78,079 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

