Orora Limited Plans Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:ORRYY)

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4089 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
Orora stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. Orora has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $18.00.
