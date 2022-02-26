Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

NYSE OR opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,234.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,289.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 170,153 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 68,407 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.