Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.85.

Shares of OR opened at C$15.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.20. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.39 and a twelve month high of C$18.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,737.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 2,277.78%.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

